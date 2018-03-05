Indore: Love knows no language, but we all love each other in some way. A love of a special kind, a bond with an innocent being enhances human qualities like empathy, compassion and care. This is the love that people find only among pets and stray animals.

One such love story that changed a family, is the story of Chutki and Joshi family. Sharing the story, 23-year-old management student Roshni Joshi said, “My family always fed stray dogs and even handled taunts from neighbours about it, but things became more serious and changed around five years back.”

She narrated that a small black female dog was injured after one of her neighbours hit her for creating nuisance. “She was a tiny dog and when I saw it injured, I had to help her,” Roshni said.

However, helping was not an easy task for her. “I have a small cosy home where I live with my joint family and well, not everyone loves animals,” Roshni shared.

Taking the dog in, she named it ‘Chutki’ and hid her below her bed. “My sister (Roshni) had brought Chutki home and we had to keep it hidden from our family and it was my task to keep her away from our parents in the day,” 21-year-old CA student Ila Joshi said.

Their cover blew around the time when Chutki’s treatment was complete. “Our mother (Yamini) was very supportive, as she had grown up with dogs around her in army cantonment,” Ila said. However, their father initially dismissed the idea of allowing stray dogs inside their house because of lack of space, but eventually Chutki made her place in his heart too.

“We would feed her, provide her shelter but let her out in the day so that she does not lose her freedom,” Ila said. When Chutki got pregnant, they took more care of her. But tragically, “She was poisoned by something and could only deliver one healthy puppy,” Roshni said. They took care of the puppy naming him Bunny and Chutki.

“Unfortunately, her poisoning took over and she left home and died somewhere; we could never find her,” Roshni said in teary voice. Bunny is with them as the last reminder of Chutki.

Sharing the story of their other loved member Bhotu, Roshni said “One of our neighbours had Bhotu, but they abandoned him after his leg was injured.” When the family refused to take care of him after the injury, Joshi family found no other way than taking in the dog as an injured pet cannot survive long on roads.

Further, rescuing dogs and helping out animals as and when possible, both the sisters engage in social activities. Talking about the support, Ila said “We have been able to do this because of our mother not only supports us but cares for our pets too.”

She explained that Yamini prepares 80 chapatis every day for feeding dogs and barely goes out. “She (Yamini) always sacrifices vacations and outings to ensure providing two meals in a day to pets and stray dogs,” Ila said. Though the family misses going out together as a group, they feel that even dogs are their family.

