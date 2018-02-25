CS exam results to be declared today

Indore : The results of CS examinations for professional programme and executive programme held in December 2017, would be declared on Sunday.

According to a press release of ICSI, the result along with individual candidate’s subject-wise breakup of marks will be available on the institute’s website : www.icsi.edu on declaration of the result. Formal e-result-cum-marks statement of executive programme examination will be uploaded on the website of institute www.icsi.edu immediately after declaration of result.

The result-cum-marks statement for professional programme examination will be dispatched to the candidates at their registered address immediately after declaration of the result.

In case the physical copy of result-cum-marks statement is not received by any candidate within 30 days of declaration of result, such candidates can contact the institute at: exam@icsi.edu along with his/her particulars.