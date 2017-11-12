Create Stories to teach Emerald Heights students ‘Jeene Ka Andaaz’

Indore : Create Stories Social Welfare Society will organise ‘Loving Life: Jeene Ka Andaaz’ at the Emerald Heights International School on Monday to mark the anniversary of the NGO.

Bringing inspiring stories to motivate students, the NGO will request them to donate old bags in their campaign ‘Joyful Bag: Khushyion Ka Basta’. Speaking about the programme, the organiser said, “We are trying to work on both parts of society, where underprivileged students need stuff to manage their life, every student needs motivation to stay positive and work through entanglements of life and studies.”

Professionals from different fields will share their life story with students and interact with them. The session will be enlightening with sharing real life stories and communicating them to solve their problems.

Ophthalmologist Dr Amit Solanki will share his story from a village in Gujarat to international awards and recognitions. Art teacher Amaina Saify will guide students on handling the worst in life with a smile.

When life throws lemons, how to make lemonade with a twist is the important lesson that businessman Vikram Agnihotri will teach students with his life story.

Ensuring that students can kick off their stress and enjoy their day in celebration, zin Aarti Maheshwari will teach them Zumba.

“We believe kindness is the fastest growing seed that can heal every soul in the world, so we had started this on ‘World Kindness Day’ and we have brought some great changes in the society with our efforts in the last one year,” president of the NGO said.