Create Stories to donate bags to underprivileged kids today

Indore :Create Stories Social Welfare Society will be donating bags to underprivileged students under their initiative ‘Joyful Bag – Khushyion Ka Basta’ in various areas in the city on the eve of ‘Universal Children Day’ on Sunday.

The campaign will be carried out in areas including Alok Nagar and Education and Health sector area from 11:30 am.

Explaining the concept of the initiative, president of the welfare society said “The drive began a couple of months ago after I visited a government school and was moved by its pathetic affairs. Students there had school uniforms and books, but did not have schoolbags.”

He revealed that taking the initiative of recycling bags for further use and thus, helping students, the NGO has by now gathered as many as 500 school bags. “This is last of our first donation drive and we will continue the initiative as well as the recycling process to provide latest bags to students,” he said.

“We are concluding our first bag distribution drive on Sunday, as it is a holiday and also, the eve of Universal Children’s Day,” the president said.