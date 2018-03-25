Crackdown on Index Group: I-T sleuths seize Rs 1 cr cash, 5 lockers

Action likely to conclude today

Indore : The crackdown investigation wing of income tax department on big-time scamster Suresh Bhadoria’s Index Group has started yielding positive results. On the second day of the search action on the group on Saturday the I-T officers seized Rs 1 crore cash and five lockers owned by Bhadoria.

Director general of the Investigation wing, RK Paliwal informed that on the second day the search was continued at all the 19 locations, including 15 in the city and most likely the action will be concluded by Sunday.

Income tax department on Friday had launched the massive search action on as many as 19 properties of big time scamster Suresh Bhadoria, promoter of multiple medical institutions in city, to unearth the source of Rs 100 crore received by a trust run by Bhadoria sometimes ago.

Bhadoria has dealings in multiple businesses including amusement park, hotels, education, travels and distillery sectors. Primarily, these all are run through different societies and trusts with Index Group, which is an offshoot of Mayan Welfare Society, the parent body of health and educations ventures of Index Group, leading the front. The group owns medical, dental, nursing paramedical and pharmacy colleges located at Nemawar Road. Another society run by Bhadoria– Amaltas Educational Welfare Society—manages the Amaltas Hospital and A medical college in Bangur village in Ujjain distirct.