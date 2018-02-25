Couple booked on charges of financial fraud

Indore : Police booked a man and his wife on charges of fraud in the name of selling their house in Anurag Nagar. The accused had received Rs 92 lakh from Ratlam resident. But he repaid his housing loan instead of transferring the registered sale deed of house in name of complainants.

According to police, Jaora (Ratlam) resident Vijay Kumar Nahar and his wife Monika lodged a complaint that they entered a deal to buy house of Bhupesh Jain of Anurag Nagar for Rs 1.91 lakh a few months ago. Accused Bhupesh and his wife Sandhya told Nahar that they had taken bank loan. So, the bank has property’s papers.

During the agreement made in February 2016, the accused took Rs 91 lakh from the complainant. Jain couple took Rs 141632 in the name of TDS of income tax too. The couple allegedly repaid their home loan. Nahar stated in his complaint that accused did not take NOC from Anurag Nagar Housing Society in this regard. The accused also tried to take loan from another bank on the basis of papers of same house.

Nahar tried to lodge a complaint with police earlier but no action was taken against the accused. Finally, he approached DIG after which Vijay Nagar police registered a case against the accused under Sections 420, 34 of the IPC.