Corporate cricket tourney final today

Indore : Final match of fun-filled IMC Corporate Leather Ball Cricket Tournament 18-18 League will be played on Sunday.

Cricket being an immensely popular sport in India, and IMA feels sports are a way of life as management and sports go hand in hand. There are lots to learn about discipline and management from sports, thus is the belief of IMA behind organising the meet.

IMA had inaugurated the first edition of the IMA Annual Corporate Leather Ball Cricket Tournament 18-18 League on Wednesday. The tournament was organised in association with sportuist.com at Yeshwant Club Cricket Ground. Eight teams from Indore, Ujjain, Dewas, Pithampur participated in the tournament.

According to an official press release of IMA, from group-1 Flexituff International has qualified for the finals, but some matches of group-B will o be played on Sunday, from which the winner will be slected for the finals.

The five-day tournament comprised of three league stage matches per day and a final featuring the top two teams. On the first day there were two matches from morning 8:30 am to 5:00 pm.

The first match was between Flexituff & Yeshwant Club and winner was Flexituff with the score of 250 runs against Yeshwant Club scoring 130 runs. Deepak from Flexituff scored 44 runs and Priyanshu from Flexituff had three wickets.

The second match was between CHL Hospitals and Yeshwant Club and the winner was Yeshwant Club with 250 runs against CHL Hospitals scoring mere 56 runs.