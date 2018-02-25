Congress MLAs to pedal their way to Bhopal

Indore : The Congress party MLAs will take out cycle rally from Indore to Bhopal to draw attention to problems faced by farmers. The rallyists will stage demonstration at Vidhan Sabha on Monday, said Congress MLA Jeetu Patwari while talking to mediapersons here on Saturday.

He said that MLAs will take out Kisan Adhikar Cycle Yatra from Indore on Sunday morning and will reach Bhopal at 11 am on Monday.

Other Congress party MLAs including Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh will join the rally. The motive of the rally is to give wakeup call to government on farmers’ problems. Responding to a query, Patwari insisted that farmers should be provided relief. Citing example, he said farmers should be given electricity at low cost. He also demanded to fix minimum support price of wheat and rice at Rs 3,000 per quintal and Rs 7,000 per quintal for pulses.

“The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra have waived off loans of farmers, then why the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh government is not waving off loans,” Patwari remarked.