Cong leader’s driver dies as car rams divider, overturns on bypass

Indore : A 35-year-old youth was killed after his car rammed into a divider and overturned on bypass in Lasudiya area late on Friday night.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Susheel Saini, a resident of Malviya Nagar area in Vijay Nagar. He was rushed to hospital by 108 Ambulance where he died during treatment. Preliminary investigating revealed that he was a car driver of a Congress leader and was returning to Indore after dropping him Bhopal. He lost control while driving the car and it rammed into divider near Omaxe City.

The accident was so severe that the car overturned thrice. He was critically injured and spotted by a passerby after that police were informed. Police sent the body for autopsy and started investigation into the case. A police team investigated the spot.