Cong ignored devpt of cities: Modi

Prime minister sounds poll bugle from city, virtually launches BJP’s CAMPAIGN ahead of state assembly polls Urban Infra: UPA govt spent ` 95,000cr in 10yrs NDA govt spent ` 2.3L cr in 4yrs

Indore : Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off election campaign as he launched scathing attack on Congress party while addressing a function under Swachhata Parv at Nehru stadium on Saturday. Assembly elections are due in Madhya Pradesh late this year.

During his 30-minute address, Modi blamed Congress-led UPA government for failing to develop urban infrastructure in the country. “UPA government spent Rs 95,000 crore in this sector in 10 years while our government has spent Rs 2.3 lakh crore in just four years,” he said.

Amidst heavy rains, Modi addressed a gathering of over 40,000 people at Nehru Stadium after presenting cleanliness awards to three urban bodies.

Highlighting the achievements of four years of BJP government at the centre, he said that if villages are soul of the country, then the cities are energy hubs. “Congress did not pay attention to cities even after 60 years of independence, which remained neglected,” he remarked.

“Our government launched five schemes including smart city and AMRUT to improve urban infrastructure. These schemes are the part of our dream of New India. Smart city project is on in 100 cities,” he said.

Speaking further, Modi said he inaugurated New Raipur, a new capital city of Chhattisgarh, which is controlled by Integrated Command System. He said similar system will be developed in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Satna, Ujjain and Sagar, which will attract investment and create job opportunity.

Modi said NDA government has taken pledge to provide home to homeless family by 2022. “UPA government built two crore houses in 10 year-tenure, we built 1.75 crore houses,” he said. Highlighting achievements of his government, he said Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) has been formed to ensure transparency in allotment of houses wherein priority is given to women.

He said his government had provided a transparent and corruption-free administration in the last four years and people were experiencing its results. Referring to Indore, the prime minister said the city had shown those making fun of his government’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan how change can be accomplished.

So far, 2,300 cities in 18 states have been declared ODF (open defecation-free) and on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi next year, the dream of a Swachh Bharat will be fulfilled,” he said.

PM dedicates one lakh houses

Presenting the biggest election bet, PM Modi did e-dedication of 1 lakh house built under PM Housing Scheme in 15 districts from the stadium. From Saturday the beneficiaries started ‘Grah Pravesh’ in those homes. He also interacts some of beneficiates through the video conferencing.

Schemes launched

n E-launch of urban bus service Seva Sutra in 20 cities

n E-launch of drinking water schemes of worth Rs 227.78 crore in 14 districts

n E-launch of 10 parks worth Rs 8.31 crore

n E-launch of sewage project in Sehore

n Dedicate integrated solid waste management system in Katni, Chattarpur-Bijwar Road and multi level parking in Bhopal

Talk with beneficiaries

During e-launch, the beneficiaries of PM housing Scheme talked to PM Modi and congratulated him for giving them houses

And they said

No more BIMARU, MP is now smart state: Chouhan

Addressing the gathering, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said MP has become a smart state from being a BIMARU state in 2004. He reiterated that MP roads are better than Washington DC. 40 lakh women have received cooking gas connections in the state. Cities are leading in cleanliness campaign.

‘Indore’s cleanliness a topic of discussion among foreigners’

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said city’s cleanliness has become a matter of discussion in foreign countries. Referring to her recent foreign tours, she said a leader in Netherland Pala Reliq asked her about Indore’s status as India’s cleanest city.

‘Cong’s vote-bank politics fading’

The Congress’s votebank politics by way of different welfare schemes is fading, PM Modi claimed. “Everyone knows that during the Congress’ time, the names of housing projects, their construction and the quality of construction were shrouded in controversies,” he alleged.

Tid bits

Clouds pour as Modi speaks

The 30 minutes speech of Prime Minister was marred by even time of heavy rain. As Modi started his speech, heavy rain also started. Modi stopped his speech after 30 minutes and the downpour also stopped. However, the waterproof domes saved people from getting drenched in the rain.

Maya Singh stopped

The event was tightly scheduled and as the welcome address state housing and urban development minister of Maya Singh stretched, IAS Aditi Garg put a note before Maya Singh to conclude her speech. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was waiting to address the gathering after Maya Singh’s welcome speech.

Kailash whispers to PM secretary

Amid the programme, BJP stalwart and MLA from Mhow Kailash Vijayvargiya stood up from his seat and went to the secretary of Modi and seen whispering something to his ear.

70% target of ODF achieved: Puri

Union minister of state (independent charge) housing and urban development Hardeep Puri said in his address that making India Open Defecation Free (ODF) target is achieved by 70% so far. Indore and MP is leading in the campaign.

Screening of

two films

During the event, two short films were screened. One of them was 3 minute-film on cleanliness survey and another was 6-minute film on MP’s development journey.

PM visits exhibition

Before coming on the stage, Modi visited the exhibition at the back side of the stadium on the efforts made in making the city clean. Senior IAS officer Vivek Agrawal briefed the PM about the exhibition.

Guv, CS in front row; MLAs in back seats

On the dais Governor, a minister of Chhattisgarh, state BJP president Rakesh Singh and CS BP Singh were sitting in the front row. While all the MLAs of the district, except Malini Gaud, were sitting at the rear row.