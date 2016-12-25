Sanmati Higher Secondary School recently organised a grand annual cultural meet on its school premises. The two-day extravaganza concluded on Friday with performances like dance, singing, drama and others presented beautifully by students. Principal Pinki Joshi lauded staff members, organising committee and students for putting in efforts to make the event successful. Photos by-Pintu Namdev
COLOURFUL ANNUAL FUNCTION OF SANMATI SCHOOL
