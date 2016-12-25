Free Press Journal
Home / Indore / COLOURFUL ANNUAL FUNCTION OF SANMATI SCHOOL

— By FPJ Bureau | Dec 25, 2016 12:14 am
colourful-annual-function

Sanmati Higher Secondary School recently organised a grand annual cultural meet on its school premises. The two-day extravaganza concluded on Friday with performances like dance, singing, drama and others presented beautifully by students. Principal Pinki Joshi lauded staff members, organising committee and students for putting in efforts to make the event successful. Photos by-Pintu Namdev

