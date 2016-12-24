Code 28: DHE seeks list of erring colleges in Indore

Indore: Department of Higher Education (DHE) has sought from Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) list of colleges that have not appointed teachers under Code-28 norm despite repeated instructions.

The education department is unlikely to renew non-objection certificate (NOC) of deviant colleges, which is pre-requisite for obtaining affiliation.

As per norms, the teacher-student ratio for undergraduate courses should be 1:20 and for post-graduate 1:15.

But no college under the DAVV is meeting this ratio. They have appointed very few teachers under Code-28 norm.

Director of College Development Council at the DAVV, Sumant Katiyal said that the government is adopting zero tolerance policy over the appointment of teachers as per rule.

“The colleges which are found to be functioning out of the prescribed lines would have to face action now,” Katyal said.

Katiyal told Free Press that the DHE had sought list of errant colleges by December 31 and also directed the Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya to upload list of such colleges on its website.

The DAVV has also taken measures to force colleges to appoint teachers as per Code 28 norms.

“We have decided not to increase seats in courses offered by colleges until they appoint teachers under Code-28 norms. We have also decided not to provide online services of the DAVV to deviant colleges,” Katiyal said.

Why Code-28 is necessary?

For quality teaching in institutes of higher learning, appointment of competent teachers is necessary.

Therefore, the coordination committee of higher education in the state imposed the UGC norms through Code-28 rule for appointment of teachers in colleges.

As per the Code-28 rule, a teaching job aspirants should have qualified national eligibility test (NET) and have doctoral research degree.

Why colleges shy away from Code-28?

Colleges shy away from appointing teachers as per Code-28 norm so that they don‘t have to pay UGC scale to teachers. Most of the colleges have hired teachers on monthly salary of Rs 8000 to Rs 10000.

They are reluctant to shell out more than that. Besides, there is a huge gap between demand and supply of teaching staff.

The demand is of about 3000 teachers but on an average 300 candidates qualify NET from the DAVV annually. Colleges get PhD candidates but the university asks for NET qualification also.