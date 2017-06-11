CMHO asks officials to inspect at least two hospitals in week

CRACKDOWN on QUACKS

Indore : In a move to curb the menace of quacks in city, chief medical and health officer Dr HN Nayak directed all health officials to inspect at least two hospitals in a week to check the eligibility of doctors and facilities provided at the hospital.

The CMHO in his order has directed all the block and zonal medical officers to go to field for two days in a week and inspect at least two hospitals and nursing homes to check whether they are adhering to all norms. He also asked the officers to take strict action against anything found violating the prescribed norms.

Dr Nayak said the department has been getting several complaints against quacks, providing medical services in many hospitals and will send a team to verify the claim.

“It is the duty of these officers to inspect hospitals and nursing homes across the city to ascertain whether they are adhering to all the norms and regulations. We are reminding the officials to keep watch on all the medical facilities,” Dr Nayak said.

Sources in health department informed that the orders were rather issued to suppress the doctors’ associations, which are actively protesting the reluctance of CMHO in taking action against the quacks.

Meanwhile, president of Indian Medical Association, Indore chapter Dr Sanjay Londhe said “The CMHO told us that he can take action only against those who are registered with them and not against others.”

He said that any order by CMHO is meaningless until he acts against unqualified doctors practising in the city.

The CMHO told us that he can take action only against those who are registered with them and not against others. Any order by CMHO is meaningless until he acts against unqualified doctors practising in the city. w Dr Sanjay Londhe President of IMA, Indore chapter,