Cleaning with Colours today

Indore : Taking forward Swachhita Abhiyan, women of Colours Club have organised ‘Cleaning with Colours’ a treasure hunt activity in which, women would not only find entertainment but also bring awareness and change in the society.

While cleanliness drive has found its means through music, there are still places in malls and corners of the city where the abhiyan has not been able to reach.

Under the programme, more than 25 couples will participate in clean up hunt, shopping mall hunt, newspaper hunt, handbag scavenger, photo and video scavenger. These activities would help people in cleaning up their belongings and surroundings.