Class XII student killed in road mishap

Indore : Class XII student was killed after a speeding vehicle hit him under Rau police station area late on Friday night. Police have registered a case against the errant driver of the vehicle, which was on the run after the incident.

TI Vijay Singh Sisodiya said that the deceased has been identified as Vinay Tanwar, a resident of Khajrana.

He had gone to his maternal uncle’s place in Rau to spend summer holidays and was taking a walk after meal on AB Road when a speeding vehicle coming from behind hit him.

He was critically injured and was taken to the hospital but it was too late. Police are trying to trace the errant driver on the basis of CCTV installed around the spot.