City Walk organised at Central Museum

Indore : City Walk festival was organised at Central Museum on Saturday. The walk received good response from participants who included prominent residents.

Indore Tourism Promotion Council started city walk festival from September 8 by conducting the maiden walk at historical Lalbag Palace.

Deputy director of state archaeological department K L Dabi led the walk. He spoke on importance of the ancient idols and archeological objects kept in museum to people in the walk. Colonel Ashish Mangrulkar (Operation Vijay figher) and Padma Shri Janak Palta McGilligan were present.

Those who participated in the walk included Sumit Suri (president, Madhya Pradesh Hotel Association), Vikram Agnihotri, Dr Sanjeev Tripathi, Manisha Sojtiya, Ghanshyam Kothari, founder of Indore Youth Hostel, Amber Arndekar, motivational guru, Shailendra Sharma (Kaka) and Sushil Goyal, theater artist.

Shrilekha Shotriya, SDM and additional secretary of Indore Tourism Promotion Council, CEO Vishnu Pratap Singh Rathore thanked those who participated in the walk.

The main objective of this event is to generate awareness towards cultural, heritage, architecture, religion and eco tourism.