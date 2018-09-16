Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#GaneshChaturthi2018
#RahulGandhi
#FuelPriceHike
#AsiaCup2018
#NarendraModi
Home / Indore / City Walk organised at Central Museum

City Walk organised at Central Museum

— By Our Staff Reporter | Sep 16, 2018 12:18 am
FOLLOW US:

Indore : City Walk festival was organised at Central Museum on Saturday. The walk received good response from participants who included prominent residents.

Indore Tourism Promotion Council started city walk festival from September 8 by conducting the maiden walk at historical Lalbag Palace.

Deputy director of state archaeological department K L Dabi led the walk. He spoke on importance of the ancient idols and archeological objects kept in museum to people in the walk. Colonel Ashish Mangrulkar (Operation Vijay figher) and Padma Shri Janak Palta McGilligan were present.


Those who participated in the walk included Sumit Suri (president, Madhya Pradesh Hotel Association), Vikram Agnihotri, Dr Sanjeev Tripathi, Manisha Sojtiya, Ghanshyam Kothari, founder of Indore Youth Hostel, Amber Arndekar, motivational guru, Shailendra Sharma (Kaka) and Sushil Goyal, theater artist.

 Shrilekha Shotriya, SDM and additional secretary of Indore Tourism Promotion Council, CEO Vishnu Pratap Singh Rathore thanked those who participated in the walk.

The main objective of this event is to generate awareness towards cultural, heritage, architecture, religion and eco tourism.

EDITOR’S PICK

  • Justice granted

    The observation of the Supreme Court that a former scientist of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Nambi Narayanan was “unnecessarily…

  • CJI mantle for Justice Ranjan Gogoi

    The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has saved itself from scathing criticism and huge embarrassment by appointing Justice Ranjan Gogoi as…

  • Now, Ranjan Gogoi has to tolerate ‘noisy judges’

    There is nothing in common between the 46th Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi with his retired brother judge…

  • Should Narendra Modi trust Americans?

    Narendra Modi. Pic/PtiIndia’s foreign policy options in respect of Russia, China, Iran and other countries with which the United States has problematic…

  • Foreigners to the fore again

    editorial, Foreigners, Draft National Register of Citizens, Assam, BJP, Amit ShahThe moment the Draft National Register of Citizens was published, omitting over forty lakh names from the list pertaining to…