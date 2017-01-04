City trader Kunwar Pushpendra Singh  gifts 5 cars, 4 scooters to employees

MD of Arogya Retail KP Singh gives away gifts to employees for their hard work and dedication

Indore : Moving on the lines of Surat-based diamond merchant Savji Dholakia, who had gifted cars, houses and jewellery to his employees as Diwali bonus, city-based young businessman Kunwar Pushpendra Singh has also gifted five cars and four scooters to his employees.

Singh selected those employees who have been working with him since starting of his company.

The MD of Arogya Retail, a chain of medical stores which offers medicine at discounted price, Singh made the beginning of New Year of his employees memorable in a simple function organised on Monday evening.

“Employees satisfaction is everything in a business. If your employees are satisfied, they will work efficiently,” Singh said. He said that he had selected those nine employees, who joined him during the launch of Arogya Retail and worked hard to give new heights to the company with their hard work and tireless efforts.

Talking about his decision to gift five Alto cars and 4 scooters to his employees, he said, “Just a few days ago, while shopping a blazer for myself, I thought to gift it to my employees as well. But, the next morning, I saw one of my senior employees is wearing a blazer and carrying a laptop but riding on a motorcycle.” On the same day, Singh decided to gift cars and new scooters to the employees.

“We have started the company with nine people but now we are more than 200. This is the first lot, I have selected for gifts and will give to other employees as well on the basis of their performances,” Singh added.