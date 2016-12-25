City set to top body donation chart in country

Indore : With rising awareness about organ donation and creating history in preparing green corridors for 14 times in a year, the city is all set to top in the chart of body donation in the country.

Officials believed that the city is already got top slot in the western region and if body donation registry could be maintained than it will soon top the list in the country. Indore has donated 56 bodies in last year and the figure is more than 80 this year with six days remaining. “Four bodies have been donated in a week at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College with one donated on Saturday. Our college has excess number of bodies and we are giving them to other colleges for studies,” HoD of PSM Department in MGM and secretary of Indore Organ Donation Society Dr Sanjay Dixit said.

MGM had 80 bodies till a fortnight ago and they were distributed to various medical college including Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Science, Amaltas Medical College, Index Medical College, Rewa Medical College and others.

“We still have 35 bodies in the college and recently got a request from a medical college in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir for getting a body for the students,” Dr Dixit said. The city has also taken a remarkable leap in skin donation front.

From 2000 to 2010, the rate of skin donation was only 10 but in last two year, city has registered 146 cases of skin donation.

82-yr-old woman’s body donated Body of an 82-year-old Chandanbala Jain was donated by her son Abhay Jain to MGM Medical College on Saturday. Her eyes and skin were also donated to MK International Eye Bank and Choithram Hospital respectively before body donation. Chandabala succumbed to her prolonged diseases on November 23 and her body was donated as per her last wish.