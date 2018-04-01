City reels under hot weather

Indore : The city has been experiencing severe heat conditions with blazing sun raising day as well as night temperature, making it uncomfortable for residents to have a good sleep after the day’s hard work.

On Saturday too, the weather remained hot that forced the residents to stay indoors.

Officials of meteorological department said Indore recorded maximum temperature of 38.7 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees above normal. The minimum temperature at 21 degrees Celsius was also two degrees above normal. Due to increase in temperature, city roads wore a barren look during day time.

Meanwhile, health department officials have raised an alarm over rise in number of patients suffering from heat stroke, dehydration and other diseases due to severe heat condition that is likely to prevail in next 48 hours.

District nodal officer of Integrated Diseases Surveillance Programme Dr Asha Pandit cautioned about waterborne diseases and said the number of people affected by such diseases will increase.

“Patients with hepatitis, jaundice, typhoid, food poisoning and dehydration will increase at least by 20 percent in coming days. People should take extra care about water they drink to avoid sickness. It is necessary to drink more water and avoid open street food,” she said. Dermatologist Dr Shuken Dashore cautioned people against over exposure to the sun to avoid sun burns, itching and rashes.