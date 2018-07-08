City receives 7.3 inch of total rainfall

Indore : The dark clouds that enveloped city skies opened up on Saturday evening bringing the temperature down by three notches. The intermittent rain, which began at 4 pm continued for more than an hour. City recorded 18.4 mm of rain till evening.

Though traffic flow was affected, the worst hit areas were road construction sites. Power disruption added to the woes of residents as electricity distribution company had to snap supply in most areas during rain.

Meteorological department officials said city will receive light to moderate rain for three to four days. The total rainfall recorded till July 7 was 187.7 mm (7.3 inches). It is 9 mm less than the average rainfall, which is 196.1 mm.

On Saturday, city recorded maximum temperature of 29.6 degrees Celsius which was two degrees below normal while minimum temperature at 23.6 degrees Celsius was one degree above normal.

Three dengue patients traced

A day after four tested positive for dengue in the city, three more residents fell ill due to the vector-borne disease on Saturday. With fresh cases, the number of dengue positive patients in city has reached 25. Integrated Diseases Surveillance Programme (IDSP) nodal officer Dr Asha Pandit said all patients have been discharged from the hospitals. Two out of three positive patients belong to Musakhedi while one of the patients is from Vyanktesh Nagar.