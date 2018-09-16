City priest shines among stars

Indore : City’s priest, Deepak Mukesh Dave, conducted a grand Ganesh puja at Reliance Group chairman Mukesh Ambani’s residence in Mumbai. Dave has been conducting the rituals at the Ambanis’ place for the past 10 years. Several Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Kareena and Rekha and attended the puja.

Dave, a resident of Tamboli Bakhal in Malharganj area, began his education at Omkar Dwij Sanskrit Pathshala, Vidyadham and later at Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya. After education, Dave started conducting religious rituals in the city.

Talking about how he came in contact with the Ambani family, he said his relatives live in Bangalore following which he started conducting puja at an MNC over there. During his puja, he met Nita Ambani, who was quite impressed with his puja ritualsand offered him to conduct Ganesh Chaturthi and Navratri rituals at her residence in Mumbai.

Speaking about his experience, Pandit Deepak Dave said: “I have been conducting rituals for the past 10 years with Vaidic vidhi along with his team of 31 members for Ganesh Chaturthi and Navratri at the Ambani residence.

Dave further said in the beginning he was a little conscious with the stardom around him but later the environment became more comfortable.

Dave said during the 10-day celebration, he aling with his team stays at the Ambani residence. “We also follow certain security protocols there.” Dave added that now a family like bond is developed with the security personnel and other administrative staff, which further eases their stay at the Ambani residence.