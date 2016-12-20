City karatekas feted for their brilliant feat at international championship

Mandsaur: Players of Mandsaur District Karate Union brought glory to Mandsaur by representing India in International Karate Shotokan Chidokan Championship held at Panajim and winning 1 gold, 2 silver and 5 bronze medals.

Secretary of the union and chief coach Bhanwar Singh Rana informed that Shubhda Ranawat won a gold medal and a bronze medal, Megha Songara won a silver medal and a bronze medal, Jaya Sisodia won a bronze medal, Kajal Sisodia won a bronze medal, Ashutosh Mehamawat won a bronze and Prakhar Dubey won a silver medal.

World Karate Association’s Hansi Hiroshi Nakajima, Karate association of India’s Shihan Bharat Sharma, World Karate Federation’s referee Sensei Mark Leneski, Alex, Sinon Merik New Zealand, Japan, Australia were primarily present. SCKFI president and technical chairman Sensei Mahesh Kushwah, MPIGK’s technical director Ashutosh Dadheech felicitated and motivated the students.

Felicitation ceremony was organised in Judo Sports house where RSS’s district promotional head Ajay Dhakde was the chief guest and said that Maharishi Vashishta taught this art to lord Rama and it made him very happy that players of Mandsaur won these medals and brought laurels to the district.