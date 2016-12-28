City hotels ready to welcome 2017 in style

Offer live performances of DJS, Entry ticket starts from Rs 3,500 to Rs 16,500

Indore: Despite drop in mercury, city hotels are gearing up to hot up the New Year eve in their own way. They come up with lucrative packages ranging from Rs 3,500 to Rs 16,500 to attract Gen-X and also hire DJs and Indian Idol fame singers to spice up the day.

New Year is just round the corner but the pleasure of welcoming it is already knocking the hearts of city youngsters. They have started planning and making space in their schedules to celebrate the night.

To attract foodies, some hotels also offer unlimited food coupled with drinks.

They are offering fantastic cuisines with variety of starters and deserts along with an array of wines, whisky, vodka and beers. City’s leading hotel, Sayaji is offering unlimited food with five each veg and non-veg starters at its main hotel as well its sister concern, Effotel.

In order to add flavour, hotels have made special arrangements for live musical performances to spice up the New Year eve. Indian Idol fame Neha Chouhan will present singing performance at Hotel Sayaji, while Papaya Tree Hotel, Rau is giving unique offer to its customers to come on stage and give live performance. Effotel has also made special arrangements of food and drinks for New Year eve party. An official off the hotel said: “We are offering very affordable package starts from Rs 4,000 with five types of veg and non-veg starters with premium brand drinks including whisky, wine, vodka and beers. Main course will also have different variety of cuisines. We also have a budget package of worth Rs 1110 with taxes, which will have four types of veg and non-veg starters and this package won’t include drinks.

Keeping in mind impact of currency ban, hotels have chalked out New Year eve party plan as per desire of people. Entry tickets for per couple are ranging from Rs 3500 to 16500. Tickets above Rs 8,000 offer accommodation facility.

We are hosting a gigantic New Year gala dinner on Dec 31 especially for couples. We will offer delicious food, unlimited drinks and rocking music for our guests. For the first time at Indore Papaya Tree, audience will be the celebrity. Entry Tickets are exclusively priced at Rs 3500 per couple and Rs 5500 if they wish to take accommodation.- Mahendra Desai, GM, Papaya Tree Hotel and Resorts, Rau.

We have made special arrangements for New Year eve at our hotel. Along with drink, we would serve certain food items. In view of increasing number of customers, staff members would also be increased. Hotel would be beautifully decorated.- Ravi Shivhare, GM , Hotel Kalinga, South Tukoganj