City gets new flight to Hyderabad today

11 flights for Hyderabad from Oct 1

Indore : IndiGo has started its fourth flight on Indore-Hyderabad route from Saturday. It is a non-stop flight, for which A 320 aircraft is deployed.

City’s frequent flyers will have more choice to fly to Hyderabad from October 1 as AirAsia is going to roll out two flights on this sector. The airline is going to introduce a direct flight for Kolkata on same day.

Ever since Devi Ahilyabai Holkar airport became operational 24×7 from March 25, more airlines have introduced flights from the city. TK Jose, chairman, Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) MP-CG region, said consent for more flights to Hyderabad has been obtained from Airport Authority of India and Bureau of Civil Aviation Safety.

After AirAsia’s flight, there will be 14 flights on the sector, seven each from Indore and Hyderabad. Air Asia would be the third operator on the sector after IndiGo and Jet Airways.

As for Indore-Kolkata route, AirAsia will introduce direct flights from October 1. At present, there are four flights for Kolkata, out of which two are via Raipur (IndiGo) and four direct flights by IndiGo, Jet Airways and AirAsia. AirAsia would deploy a 180-seater A-320 aircraft for all three flights.

As reported earlier, Hyderabad has emerged as new preference to take connecting domestic and international flights due to air traffic congestion in Mumbai. AirAsia rolled out two flights, one each for Goa and Bengaluru, from March 17.