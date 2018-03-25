City airport begins 24X7 operation of flights

Maiden late evening flight from Mumbai lands at 9.40 pm, passengers welcomed with dance, music and smile

Indore : Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar airport in city began its round the clock operation on Saturday with the maiden late evening flight from Mumbai landing at the city airport at 9.40 pm.

Celebrating the feat, passengers of the flight were welcomed by flash-dance at the airport. Later, midnight worship of lord Ganesha was also performed to seek his blessings towards running the operations successfully.

As soon as the maiden flight of Jet Airways touched the airport, a jubilant atmosphere was created with ground crew all set to greet the passengers with dance, music and smile.

Employees of the Airport Authority of India also extended a grand welcome to the passengers.

AAI sources said that the aircraft will anchor at the city airport for the night and will again take off for Mumbai at 6.10 am.

Similarly, the second flight that touched the airstrip late was from New Delhi. The flight landed at the airport at 10.50 pm and after having a brief rest, will take off for New Delhi at 5.55 am.