Christmas treats for Yuvraj Singh fans and cancer patients

Indore : Bringing a treat for fans of cricketer Yuvraj Singh and helping out cancer patients with funds collected, an NGO My Sanika has organised a fundraising exhibition ‘Funday with Sanika’ on the occasion of Christmas at Abhay Prashal.

Sharing the details, 33-year-old NGO founder Ranu Gupta shared, “My Sanika is a registered charitable NGO working against the Cancer as a disease.”

She elaborated that every cancer patient has a right to the full range of treatment, and our team makes sure that they get it.

Talking about the event, Ranu said, “The main attraction of this event will be the auction of T-shirts and caps autographed by Yuvraj Singh.” She explained that the proceeds of this auction will be given to the Yuvraj Singh’s Foundation, YouWeCan, for the education of cancer survivor kids. The exhibition will also have 41 stalls in which exhibitors will sell dresses, footwear, handbags, accessories etc. “The rent of these stalls will be donated to Yuvraj Singh’s foundation, YouWeCan for the education of cancer survivor kids,” Ranu said Further, she shared that My Sanika is also putting up its stall and the profit will be donated to Indore Cancer Foundation.