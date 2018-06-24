CHOCK-O-BLOCK: A day of traffic jams

Indore : The two and a half hour-long visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to city left residents frowning as roads connecting eastern Ring Road and MR 10 remained choked for two hours on Saturday evening.

Minutes after PM Modi landed at city airport, the traffic along 27-km stretch from Airport to Nehru Stadium, the venue for award function, was held up.

Software engineer Ankit Gautam said, “Residents of Kanadia Road, Khajrana and other areas who had to go for their work were stopped for 30 minutes.”

The PM crossed Radisson Square at 3.50 pm and the traffic was stopped at 3.30 pm. It opened for commuters at 4 pm. During PM’s return to airport, the traffic was again stopped for about 20 minutes.

As a result, adjoining areas including Palasia, Geeta Bhawan, Shivaji Vatika, GPO, Radisson Square witnessed traffic jams. Traffic crawled for about an hour at BRTS and Ring Road.

“I was stuck for an hour to cross Radisson Square. There were many cops at the square. I reach my office at LIG Square in 15 minutes from my house in Mahalaxmi Nagar but it took one and half hours for me to reach office in the evening,” said Ravi Oswal, a private company employee.

The people living along the route from where Modi passed also faced tough time as they could not leave their houses till PM left. Schools and colleges in the vicinity remained closed on Saturday.

More than 1,500 security personnel were deployed on VVIP routes to ensure PM’s safe passage.

Vehicular movement became normal at 7 pm.