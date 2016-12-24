Chhawani: Two snatching incidents jolt people in Indore

Indore: Chhawani, one of important commercial areas of the city falling under Sanyogitaganj police circle, is seeing surge in criminal activities after a lull. The area boasts of only grain market in the city and proximity of Sarwate bus stand results in heavy traffic flow in the area. Two bag snatching incidents in two days are making residents and traders feel unsafe. Commenting on the two incidents, people said that apparently criminals have no fear of police and they are back to their usual ways.

Grain merchants said that in absence of adequate lighting, criminals manage to escape after perpetrating a crime much in the same way the robbers escaped two days ago after robbing a trader. The merchants said that adequate lighting should be made available while police must also increase patrolling.

They further said that two days ago two men stole a bag from a two-wheeler of a trader and the two incidents in two days have made the traders fearful. Referring to the CCTV cameras, they said that installation has been completed but the cameras are yet to be operational.

Rehan Ali Khan a commuter said that no crimes were reported in the past one year in Chhawani Mandi but the two bag snatchings in two days brought back bad memories of the past. Harish Goyal, a commuter, said that police patrol the area in the night and therefore two incidents of snatchings are perplexing and since the crimes have occurred, it is assumed that the criminals have no fear of law.

Major crime

n On Thursday, Dec 22, Kailash Solanki, a trader from Dewas was visiting Mandi and unidentified accused had snatched his bag containing Rs 25000. Solanki was here to make payment for his purchases when the incident occurred. The criminals then escaped towards Nasia Road.

n On Wednesday, Dec 21, two unidentified men snatched a bag from Sunil Bhatia, a trader from Siyaganj. The bag contained Rs 4200 and some important documents. The bag was left hanging with the scooter and Bhatia’s employee was also present when the incident occurred.

n On Aug 3, 2014, Lalchand Behrani, a trader, had stepped out of the bank after withdrawing Rs 3 lakh when unidentified men snatched his bag and fled the scene. Though Behrani chased the men they managed to escape.

What they say

There is no security arrangements in the grain market and therefore it is imperative that security should be beefed up first in the area as well as adequate lighting be provided in the area.- Kamlesh Lalwani, trader

Police must increase patrolling in the area while lighting on the streets should also be adequate. The darkness gives advantage to the criminals in escaping the scene.- Bhagwandas Keswani, trader

The grain market is operational from 10 am to 8pm and therefore lighting is must in the area. The police should also patrol the area in the morning. – Sunil Keswani, trader

Besides lighting, CCTV cameras must be installed at entry points of the market to enhance security.- Bisandas Achdev, trader

Police should keep the listed criminals in check to avoid such incidents and the area was relatively peaceful for a year before the two incidents jolted the area. – Hitesh Udasi, trader

CCTV cameras are priority in the area as well as increased police patrolling particularly in the day time, the busiest time for business.- Manoj Motwani, trader