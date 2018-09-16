Cancer OPD in Cloth Market Hosp inaugurated
Indore: A programme was jointly organsied by Shri Indore Cloth Market Hospital and Indore Cancer Foundation (Rau) for inaugurating cancer OPD at Shri Indore Cloth Market Hospital on Saturday. Senior cancer specialist and secretary of Indore Cancer Foundation Dr Digpal Dharkar, president of Shri Indore Cloth Market Hospital Dr Girdhar Gopal Nagar, president of Dr SK Mukherjee Cardiology Centre Dr Purushottam Pasari and other doctors will check patients from 12 noon to 2 pm every Saturday.