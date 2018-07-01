Brown sugar worth Rs 7.5 lakh seized

Indore : The narcotics wing of state police has recovered brown sugar worth Rs 7.50 lakh from two persons while they were waiting to deliver it to another person in the city. After arresting them, the information about the consignee is also being collected by the wing officials. The police released this information on Saturday. Brown sugar weighing 500 grams costs Rs 7.50 lakh in international market.

Additional director general of police (narcotics) Varun Kapoor said two persons were arrested on night of June 27. Constables Ashok Solanki and Kamal Chouhan had received information that Pardeshipura resident Titu alias Omprakash Yadav and his friend Vicky alias Vikas Sisodiya of Nanda Nagar were involved in drug supply. They were to deliver drugs to a person in Sugnidevi College ground in Nanda Nagar between 7 pm to 8 pm on June 27.

After receiving the information, ASI Rajendra Singh accompanied with team reached there and cordoned off the area. Two persons sitting in the ground were detained by the team. During questioning, they identified themselves as Titu and Vicky. Accused told police that they were waiting here for someone to whom they were to deliver brown sugar. They possessed a bike without number plate, which the police seized.

The accused were booked under Section 8/21 of NDPS Act. The role of inspector BD Tripathi and his team was crucial for arrest.