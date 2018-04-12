Bhopal: TV actors Vidhi, Vijayendra in town to promote serial Udaan

Bhopal: TV actors Vijayendra Kumeria and Vidhi Pandya visited the city of lakes to promote the show ‘Udaan’ on Colors. Vidhi Pandya who is playing the role of ‘Imli’ in the show spoke to media persons, “I didn’t plan on being an actor. Also, I was not very good in studies. I just wanted to be on TV and worked hard for this. I started my career with TV show Tum Aise Hi Rehna in 2014. I also worked in TV shows Balika Vadhu and Crime Patrol and now in ‘Udaan’. I didn’t train in acting. I learnt it by seeing the works of my seniors. Their work inspires me a lot.”

She further said, “Playing Imli has definitely been challenging but also overwhelming. While I enjoyed portraying an innocent girl it was thrilling to transform into a person who now has negative intentions and whose actions create massive chaos in the life of her own sister. Negative character gives chance to an actor to grow more. This is a wonderful feeling.”

“My real life is quite different from reel one. I am fun loving, love to watch movies and travel. Had I not been an actor, I would have been a tourist guide. I would love to work with Imtiaz Ali and Sanjay Leela Bhansali,” Pandya smiled.

Vijayendra Kumeria who is playing lead role of Suraj said, “I worked as a cabin crew with leading national and international airlines. But I was interested in acting and it has been my passion since childhood. So, I took a risk and quit my job after five years and came to Mumbai and struggled. I didn’t join any acting institute. I used to watch films and TV a lot and learnt acting from these mediums. I also follow the advice of my seniors.”

“The character of Sooraj has seen a major transformation, from a negative, revenge seeking boy, he has now evolved into a man who endorses his wife’s fight for right! Helping Chakor fight against Mansik Bandua (mental labour), Sooraj is not only her pillar of strength but also the force that keeps her motivated. I’m extremely fortunate to be able to play the character of Sooraj,” the actor said.