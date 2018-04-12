Bhopal: CMO rejects plea of financial assistance to deceased student’s family

Bhopal: The demand for financial assistance by the family of 19-year-old BCom student, who had committed suicide a month back after facing harassment, has now been rejected by the chief minister’s office.

The family members of the girl had urged the chief minister’s office to extend them financial aid under discretionary fund which has now been rejected. On the other hand, the assurance of financial assistance by police to the bereaved family has not been realised as well.

The deceased Arti Rai, resident of JP Nagar under the limits of Gautam Nagar police station had committed suicide on March 10 following harassment by a 22-year-old youth, Danish. Her suicide had sparked protests across the state after which police had started parading criminals involved in cases of harassment and other sorts of crime. However, the family members alleged that despite assurance from several quarters nothing has been done so far.

Her father Suresh Rai said that the accused was constantly torturing her and she succumbed to it. Later, a SIT was also constituted to probe into the case after protests broke out. The SIT too is waiting for FSL report to put up the challan. The FSL report has been delayed as the FSL examination had to be transferred from Bhopal to Sagar due to technical reasons.

ASP Rajesh Bhadauriya when contacted said that the deceased girl’s family members were assured of help for which we have forwarded the file to the revenue department.