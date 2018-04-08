Bhargava Sabha holds fitness programme

Indore : Indore Bhargava Sabha observed World Health Day with a walk, pranayam and exercise on Saturday morning. More than 50 members of Bhargava Sabha participated in the programme, which started with two-kilometre walk.

President of Sabha Dr Salil Bhargava said that discussions on importance of mediclaim and health insurance, steps to have a healthy life and spiritual wellness were held to mark the occasion.

“This year’s theme of World Health Organisation for World Health Day was Health for All and Everywhere. Following it, we informed all the participants about what they should do in case of emergency, when they should go for regular check-ups and whom they should contact,” Dr Bhargava said.

Instances were drawn from life of Lord Parshuram on the occasion.