Beauty parlour owner ends life

Indore : A beauty parlour owner committed suicide by hanging self from ceiling of her house in Tilak Nagar area on Saturday. No suicide note was recovered from spot.

Investigating officer ASI Geeta Verma said that the deceased has been identified as Surbhi Likhar, 22 year, a resident of Mahadev Totla Nagar area of the city. She was found hanging in her room when her mother reached there to wake her up. She immediately informed other family members and later police were informed.

During preliminary investigation, no suicide note was recovered from the spot so the reason of her suicide could not be known. She was under depression for a few days but the family members were unaware about any of her problem, sources said.

Surbhi used to run a beauty parlour at home. Police believed that she took the extreme step due to some family problem. However, investigation is on and the statements of her family members are being recorded by police.