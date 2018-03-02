Beating Stress: Keep calm, it’s just an exam

Indore: Preparing for board examination is not as difficult as handling stress and anxiety that begins since the release of timetables and continues till results are declared. With their own unique ways, students counter the stress that often runs high due to stressed parents.

Tackling pressure, students find positivity and patience the most important means to stand strong. Sharing her experience, student Rishika Bisani said “Symptoms of examination stress vary from subject to subject; it can start with minor difficulty in sleeping and extend to insomnia, anxiety and even dizziness. However, the fact is most of us come across such situation and therefore, we need support instead of addition of anxiety from our parents.”

She explained that though she took time to negotiate the stress, eventually she found a way that worked best for her. “Whenever I feel bottlenecked, I take a short break or chat with someone familiar to my situation until I start feeling hopeful again,” Rishika said. However, she aiways sets a limit for chat and meditates to manage her emotions. “After I realised that my concentration should be on my abilities instead of comparison, result seemed great and eventually, my percentage even went up,” Rishika said. She explained that most important point that works for her was sound sleep with balanced timetable.

Never hated exams

Talking about his experience, student Chinmay Chandraprakash said “I never hated exams; probably because I take them as fun challenges without worrying about results.” His parents never forced him to get A grade but he managed it on his own. “I never aim to get grades. My mindset is simply to explain whatever I have learnt; be it teaching my little sister,” Chinmay said.

Regular study more important than 4 am sessions

I have learnt so much from my experience. I understand now that regular study is more important than 4 am sessions with textbooks. Once, after I started concentrating on classes, I got to realise that we get a lot of time between classes and can revise lessons in that period. Of course, it takes away the burden of studying continuously at home. Besides, something that works is trying out some experiments and sums at home. An ‘A+’ in the paper necessarily means you should have an ‘A++’ mind. I always keep some positive reinforcing notes to boost my confidence. I write “Keep calm, it’s just an exam.” The clock on the wall at the back of your exam room says this: “Don’t you just look at me, keep going on like me.”

–Nirali Mahajan