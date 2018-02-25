Bang Sanskriti stages play ‘Azad Hind Ke Subhash’

Play ‘Azad Hind Ke Subhash’ was staged under the aegis of Bang Sanskriti at Jal Auditorium recently. Directed and written by Tapan Mukherji, various incidents of Netaji’s life were presented. BN Bose and Anjushree Mukherji were the play hosts. Story was depicted through roles of Pratima Pal, Uttam Chand and Shishir Bose. The play marked centenary celebrations by organisation of Bengalis who have migrated and settled in Indore. Though people have adopted culture of Malwa, people have kept the Bengali culture alive through cultural and literary activities. The organisation is formed to familiarise young generations with Bengali traditions. A series of programmes remembering incredible aspects of Bengal were held on the occasion Photos by-Anand Shivre