Awareness rally marks World TB Day

Indore : With the aim to spread awareness among people against tuberculosis on World TB Day, Collaboration for Elimination of TB from India (CETI) organised an awareness rally from Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital to Madhumilan Square on Saturday.

Various NGO activists, social workers, nursing students and doctors participated in the rally in which participants displayed the pamphlets of slogans for awareness and prevention from the disease. The rally was flagged of by the District TB Officer Dr Vijay Chhajlani.

“Despite the country having enough resources to detect, treat and control the spread of TB, each day nearly 1,000 people die from tuberculosis (TB) in India, with Madhya Pradesh being the worst hit. The rally was part of the CETI’s innovative projects for TB elimination, first initiated in 2010. Under the programme, CETI has teamed with Rotary International, Lions International, doctors, government officials and local NGOs to work for selected interventions using quality improvement processes to control TB and eliminate the disease from the country,” program manager of CETI Sangeeta Pathak said.

Following the rally, CETI also organized an awareness program for the employees of EICHER and also performed a street play along with snake and ladder game. “We have organized various health check-up camps in slums across the city and found many suspected patients. We have informed the patients about the treatment,” Pathak added.