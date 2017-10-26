Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#IndiavsNewZealand
#BiggBoss11
#ElphinstoneStampede
#MannKiBaat
#RyanMurder
#Rohingyas
#GauriLankesh
#TajMahalControversy
#AarushiVerdict
#FIFAU17WorldCup2017
Home / Indore / Aware Indore’s drive for capping pet dog numbers in city

Aware Indore’s drive for capping pet dog numbers in city

— By Staff Reporter | Oct 26, 2017 07:00 am
FOLLOW US:

Indore: For controlling population of stray dogs, NGO ‘Aware Indore’ conducted a sterilisation drive in various parts of the city. While animal activists often raise issues about animal rights and fair treatments, the NGO feels that controlling population of stray dogs is the best way to work on root level.

Talking about the event, secretary Nayana Patel said, “While ensuring that animals are not mistreated and taken care of, we also need to recognise the problem of rising population of stray dogs.” She explained that too many stray dogs not only attack each other but human beings too.

“Dogs are territorial animals, which means you cannot evacuate them from a certain area or locality,” vice president Anuradha Dubey said. She explained that the only solution is control their population. “We are sterilising dogs, which involves removing both ovaries and the uterus in female and removing both testicles in male,” president Henna Dey said. She elaborated that this helps in controlling their population and keeping both dogs and humans safe.


The NGO caught and sterilised over 16 dogs in a day. “We picked up nine dogs from Tilak Nagar and seven from Old Palasia,” Nayana said. She explained that dogs were caught in large butterfly nets. “These nets are very safe and ensure that the dog is not injured in the process of catching and carrying,” Nayana added.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • A timely booster for the economy

    A comprehensive package to boost economic growth was on the cards, especially after the rather poor numbers last quarter. Thanks…

  • Will robots take your job? Well, that depends. . .

    At the recently concluded World Economic Forum (WEF) conference, one topic that caught the imagination of almost everyone was “Artificial…

  • Air pollution continues to play havoc

    new_delhi_air_pollutionThe realisation that pollution is playing havoc with our lives continues to elude Indians. We are indeed living from moment…

  • Shutting out media sunlight

    The Rajasthan Government could not have anticipated the widespread protests against the ordinance aimed at controlling the reporting and investigation…

  • Discernible anger against BJP

    The prestige connected with winning the ensuing assembly elections particularly in Gujarat being Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state cannot…