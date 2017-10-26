Aware Indore’s drive for capping pet dog numbers in city

Indore: For controlling population of stray dogs, NGO ‘Aware Indore’ conducted a sterilisation drive in various parts of the city. While animal activists often raise issues about animal rights and fair treatments, the NGO feels that controlling population of stray dogs is the best way to work on root level.

Talking about the event, secretary Nayana Patel said, “While ensuring that animals are not mistreated and taken care of, we also need to recognise the problem of rising population of stray dogs.” She explained that too many stray dogs not only attack each other but human beings too.

“Dogs are territorial animals, which means you cannot evacuate them from a certain area or locality,” vice president Anuradha Dubey said. She explained that the only solution is control their population. “We are sterilising dogs, which involves removing both ovaries and the uterus in female and removing both testicles in male,” president Henna Dey said. She elaborated that this helps in controlling their population and keeping both dogs and humans safe.

The NGO caught and sterilised over 16 dogs in a day. “We picked up nine dogs from Tilak Nagar and seven from Old Palasia,” Nayana said. She explained that dogs were caught in large butterfly nets. “These nets are very safe and ensure that the dog is not injured in the process of catching and carrying,” Nayana added.