Aware citizens pollute less this Diwali

Air pollution in city cut by 15-40 per cent

Indore : Indorean’s celebrated the five-day ‘Festival of Lights’ – Diwali – with enthusiasm and religious fervour. Increase in awareness among people for environment protection turned fruitful as the level of pollution on Diwali day was low as compared to the previous year.

Air pollution in the city was decreased by 15-40 per cent from the level recorded in 2016 except Kothari Market area which recorded minimum decrease in air pollution.

However, the decrease in sale of crackers by 30 per cent, due to 28 per cent GST and awareness among people for pollution are the main reason behind the drop in pollution level as compared to the last year.

According to the report of Regional Pollution Control, the pollution level increased manifold on the Diwali day as compared to normal day but was less than the level recorded previous year.

After Kothari Market, MIG area was the most polluted area while Vijay Nagar was placed No 3 as the level of pollution decreased in the area by 40 per cent as compared to last year.

According to a senior official of the Pollution Control Board, the pattern of firecrackers has changed over the years. Due to awareness about environment protection, people now prefer firecrackers that give various kinds of lights than loud sound and emit less smoke.

“Firecrackers that go up in air produces sparkling and colourful lights and release several gases along with huge amount of suspended particles, scientifically known as ‘Respirable Suspended Particulate Matter (RSPM),” he said.

The officer further said that results of ambient air quality during Diwali, which measures data of SO2, NOx and RSPM, were found slightly decreased in comparison to last year’s tests. According to experts, the RSPM causes huge damage to trees as it blocks photosynthesis process and causes respiratory problems for animals and human being.

Standard level of RSPM per micro gram of cubic area is 100.

On a normal day, the RSPM level was 91.4 to 147.67 in different parts of the city which rose to 116 to 218 on Diwali day.

As far as noise pollution is concerned, it remained almost same in Kothari Market area but shown a decrease of about 3 to 8 per cent as compared to the last year.

Level of sound pollution is highest in Indore even on normal days as compared to the standard level. The city reports 61.4 to 80.6 decibel of sound in different parts of the city on a normal day. On the day of Diwali, it was recorded in the range of 79 decibel.