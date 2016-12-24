Ashish Rajeev Trehan wins Alto for paying property tax in Indore

Indore: A man, who paid mere Rs 526 as advance property tax to the IMC, won an Alto car in the lucky draw. According to Suraj Kero, in-charge of IMC’s revenue department, the lucky draw for citizens, who pay their municipal taxes in advance, was held in the IMC on Friday.

Ashish Rajeev Trehan, who paid Rs 526 of property tax online, won the first prize of an Alto car in the draw for the financial year 2016-17.

Mayor Malini Gaud handed over a cheque of Rs 1,89,752 to Heeramani Verma, winner of the car last year (2015-16) as she pleaded that due to financial constraints she will not be able to maintain a car. Five persons won Honda Activa scooters as second prize and five persons won LED TVs as third prize.

The lucky draw is held every year for citizens who pay their municipal taxes in advance before June of every financial year. The scheme is a hit among citizens and the corporation has seen huge influx of advance taxes over the years.