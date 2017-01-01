ANNUAL SPORTS MEET OF CHOITHRAM

Choithram School North campus celebrated its 13th annual sports and athletic meet recently. The meet commenced with the welcoming of chief guest and state Ranji team captain Devendra Singh Bundela followed by torch run where best athletes of last year and students who played at national and state-level participated. An aerobic dance performance enthused the audience and worked as a starter for the meet. It was a grand event with a slew of events where almost 600 students participated. The events of the day were race, long jump, high jump, short put and discus throw held in various categories. The whole ambiance was electrified with each contestant trying to outdo the other and secure the most priced medal. Gagan House clinched the best house trophy and Bhumi House was declared runner runner-up. In his address, principal Uttam Kumar Jha urged students to inculcate virtues of a true sportsman in every walk of life. Photos- FP Photos
