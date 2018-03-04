Annual fest of Maheshwari Mahavidyalaya concludes

Indore: Annual fest and felicitation programme organised by Rukmadevi Pannalal Ladhha Maheshwari College concluded on Saturday. Chief guest of the programme was former secretary of Bhartiya Cricket Control Board, Sanjay Jagdale. College’s media in charge Dr Anjana Gorani said that the programme was presided over by former DAVV vice chancellor Dr Bharat Chhaparwal. College principal Dr Rajiv Kumar Jhalani in his address informed about various activities conducted by the college during the year. Guests were welcomed by Kishan Mundra and Pavan Laddha. The programme was conducted by Prof Manish Khargoankar and vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Sanjeev Jatale.