Anecdotes of despair and hope from pre-mature baby to taekwondo silver medallist

Indore : While aversion to girl child is widespread in major parts of the country, let alone the city, it is always a pleasure to find someone swimming opposite the stream.

One such inspiring example is– Jayshri and Vishwanadha Sarma Jakkainpalli, who shed all their blood and tears to defeat all odds and bring up their daughter, who had serious birth complications, to become a successful taekwondo player.

The proud parents of national taekwondo championship silver medallist, 13-year-old Suryalaxmi Jakkainpalli were under complete emotional seizure, as they unfolded the saga of their love for their daughter.

Sharing their story, father Vishwanadha Sarma Jakkainpalli said “Daughters are angels and parents can only find true happiness through taking proper care of this gift of god. Suryalaxmi has always been dearer to me, more because I had once a fear of losing her.”

Explaining the circumstances behind such paranoia, he narrated the ordeal the couple had after Jayshri gave birth to a pre-mature baby.

“She was just 1.15 kilogram when she was born in my hometown in Andhra Pradesh. Being the one out of surviving twins, she battled for survival for five months. She was in intensive care unit for five months in Andhra Pradesh and I was in Indore for my job; so I had to travel to and fro more often just to see her through the glass,” Vishwanadha said.

And thus, the father-daughter bond had begun to strengthen. Vishwanadha vowed to make his daughter’s life as beautiful as possible and not to compromise with her dreams and wishes.

Meanwhile, with the passing of time Suryalaxmi overcame all her health complications and discovered marital art to finally fall in love with the sport.

“About three years back, she came to me and told about her new-found love. I too felt enthusiastic and started looking for better facilities for the sport in city, when I came across Sayeed Alam,” the father said.

“Even my 11-year-old son Akshay also insisted on learning taekwondo, but I stopped my son and asked him to let his sister try the sport first,” Vishwanadha said, adding in the same breathe “Eventually, they both learned the art.”

Proud homemaker mother Jayshri Sarma Jakkainpalli was all excited to sharing her children’s achievements. “My daughter and son both have found their passion in taekwondo, and to me it was the best possible thing to fall in love with,” Jayshri said.

She spoke at length about Suryalaxmi’s dream of becoming a professional player. “She took part in the national taekwondo championship held at Indore last year and went on to bag silver medal in the tournament in her very first attempt. It was really a beautiful moment to see Suryalaxmi extremely happy” Jayshri gushed.

“We sent her to Thailand last month to take part in the International Takewondo Championship, so that she can gain more experience in the sport. Moreover, we just wanted to see her doing what she likes the most and stay happy,” Jayshri said, adding that “To all our surprise, she came back home with a silver medal, shining as bright as she.”