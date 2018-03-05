Ancient heritage exhibition marks Indore Foundation Day

Indore: A two-day long ancient heritage exhibition was inaugurated by Indore Sthapna Diwas Samaroh Samiti on Bada Rawla premises in Juni Indore area on Sunday.

The exhibition is being organised under the three-day long Indore Foundation Day celebrations. Around 1000 people attended the exhibition on the first day which depicted various Mughal heritage artefacts.

Samiti’s Shrikant Mandloi and Madhvi Mandloi said that the exhibition was inaugurated on Sunday celebrating the 302 Foundation Day of Indore. They added that the exhibition presented the city’s heritage during the governance of Rao Raja Rao Nandlal Mandloi as well.

The audience was presented with old documents, books, binoculars, bullock carts and ornaments of animals.

The exhibition will be open for all Mondasy from 11 am to 5 pm. Akhil Bhartiya Kavi Sammelan will also be organised on March 10 from 8.30 pm under the Indore Sthapna Samaroh.