AGRA MANCH CELEBRATES NEW YEAR’S EVE

Agra Manch celebrated New Year’s Eve with great fervour near Hawa Bangla in Shirida Green Lawn and Resort. Club members were ecstatic welcoming New Year with their families. Members regaled in the celebration as they were all set to welcome the coming year with new resolutions to fulfill. The group’s aim is to bridge the gap between society and individual to promote mutual growth. So members pledged to keep Indore clean and green, plant saplings on birthday of members and engage in other social welfare activities. A mini zoo was also set-up on the occasion to create awareness among people towards well being of animals and birds. Photos by- Pintu Namdev