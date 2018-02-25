Administrative Makeover Program begins at Kothari Institute

Kothari Institute with the support of Kothari Educational Foundation started India’s first ‘Administrative Makeover Program’. Vardhapan Samaroh of the program was held at Kothari College. The program aims at providing practical knowledge to students preparing for civil services after class 12th along with graduation. Motivational trainer Jitesh Manbani guided students in four hour training session from February 21 to 24. He mentored students on various topics including practical knowledge, administrative skills and behaviour, confidence building, body language, public speaking, communication skill and handling pressure. In the next phase, case-study based training will be provided on subjects including administrative system of rural and urban India, political system, Panchayati Raj, Municipal Corporation and transportation system. Among others, Kothari Group founder chairman Dr Gautam Kothari, CMD Suresh Kothari, college principal Dr OP Dev, CA Vipul Padliya, group director Prof SS Sharma, Rohit Chaturvedi, Virendra Sharma and Ashish Ojha attended the Vardhapan Samaroh. Trainees shared their experiences and put forth changes they have felt after undergoing the training.