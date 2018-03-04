‘Adjudicating authority can pass insolvency order for 180 days’

Seminar on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and Provision related to Defunct Companies held at Indore CA Branch

Indore : “If corporate debtor does not pay dues within a period of 10 days from the date of receiving demand notice in Form 3, operational creditor can file application with NCLT within the jurisdiction of the registered office of the corporate debtor (adjudicating authority). The adjudicating authority, upon admission of such application, can pass insolvency order for a moratorium for a period of 180 days with a onetime extension of 90 days,” said CA Mahesh Solanki while presenting key note address at a seminar on ‘Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and Provision related to Defunct Companies’, held at Indore CA Branch on Saturday.

Solanki said that a rough estimate of the total cases filed in National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) across the country shows 70 per cent or more of them have been filed by operational creditors to recover their dues.

Hailing the relevant Act as revolutionary, following speaker CA Pratik Tripathi said that “Once the order for moratorium is passed the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) takes over control of the corporate debtor and the management of affairs of the corporate debtor vests with the IRP. All the powers of board of directors or partners of the corporate debtor, as the case may be, thus stand suspended and are exercised by the IRP.”

Tripathi further explained that “The IRP then collates all the claims received against the corporate debtor and after determining financial position of the corporate debtor, constitutes a committee of creditors (CoC) which includes both secured and trade creditors and is duty bound to work under the guidance and control of the CoC.”

He said that “Rule 5 (3) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Application to Adjudicating Authority) Rules, 2016, requires the operational creditor to file a copy of demand notice or invoice demanding payment served under this rule to be filed with an information utility, which at present is the lone National E-Governance Services Limited (NESL) having its administrative office at Bengaluru and registered and corporate office at Mumbai.”

“A copy of the demand notice or invoice demanding payment has to be submitted online with NESL at its website www.nesl.co.in. NESL does not acknowledge any hard copies of such demand notice or invoice demanding payment submitted with it. A few public sector banks like State Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Punjab National Bank and Union Bank of India have also signed information utility pacts with NESL,” he informed.

“Once this information is submitted with NESL, the corporate debtor may find it very difficult to smoothly run his business until and unless he settles his dues with the operational creditor or submits his reply of existence of dispute or pendency of suit or arbitration proceeding to the corporate debtor and conveys such settlement of dues or existence of dispute, as the case may be, in writing to the said information utility,” the expert added.

Speaking on the provision related to defunct companies, Tripathi explained that if any company does not file its annual return with Registrar of Companies (ROC), ROC marks that company as a defunct company.

Earlier, chairman of Indore CA Branch, CA Abhay Sharma in his welcome speech said that “Even at this time of sluggish economy when the country is braving financial crisis and mega banking scams, IBC will prove beneficial in safeguarding the interest of creditors as well as the lenders. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC) has helped the operational creditors or outstanding trade creditors to recover their dues.”

Secretary of CA Indore Branch CA Harsh Firoda conducted the seminar and CA Kirti Joshi delivered vote of thanks.