Acupuncture offers relief to patients against pain & stress

Indore : Stress is the biggest problem in 21st Century and acupuncture holds the key for its treatment. Allopathy, homoeopathy and ayurvedic treatments are partly effective in taking care of stress related ailments, whereas acupuncture is 70 per cent effective, said acupuncture expert Dr Nilesh Patel here on Saturday on the first day of the AICON conference organised by Acupuncture Association of India.

He said the most effective treatment of pain and stress is with acupuncture, he said adding that the body secretes a chemical called androfin which gives relief from pain relief.

Dr Mrigendra Nath Gantait from Kolkata, who took training in acupuncture in China in 1978 from V K Basu, said that since this form of treatment does not entail medicines hence there has not been adequate publicity about acupuncture. Medicine manufacturing companies do not promote acupuncture for obvious reasons.

Padma Shri Dr Raman Kapoor from Delhi, who took training in acupuncture from Beijing after doing his MBBS and run an acupuncture centre at Gangaram Hospital in Delhi, said that he was trying to get this mode of treatment respect and sanction from the government.

He said that doctors, who hold a degree in medicine and possess five years experience can take training in acupuncture.

The conference was inaugurated by Dr Narendra Dhakad, Dr Sharad Thorat and Dr Harsh Singh at Brilliant Convention Centre here.