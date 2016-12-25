ABVP stands against anti-national voices on varsity campuses: Manohar Parrikar

Indore : In a reference to Jawaharlal Nehru University incident, Union defence minister Manohar Parrikar here on Saturday said that the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP)’s stand against anti-national voices rose in institutions of higher learning.

“I want to thank the ABVP because whenever anti-national voices are raised on colleges and university campuses, its activists stand against such voices,” he said while addressing the inaugural function of the ABVP’s 62nd national convention kick-started here on Saturday.

Parrikar was chief guest of the function. More than 8000 students have come to the city to participate in the 4-day-long convention.

In his address, the defence minister stated that Indians stand united whenever there is any trouble in the country.

Stressing on the need for preserving best of talent for teaching, he said the teachers we employee for education should be the best because they teach the next generation. “If they are not good, the next generation won’t be good. That’s why education sector has to be given immense importance.”

He also stated that obtaining degree alone would make a person literate but not necessarily knowledgeable. In the end, knowledge is what counts. He also stated that having good character is also essential.

In his address, ABVP national president Nagesh Thakur said that the ABVP has changed the student politics. “Student power is not nuisance power but national power,” he said. Talking about Kanhaiya Kumar incident that took place in JNU, Thakur said that the education policy which produces such anti-national must be changed.

During the function, fitness trainer from Manipur RK Vishwajeet was conferred Yashwantrao Kelkar Award for his work in anti-addiction field.

Two books were also released during the occasion.

Demonetisation left some CMs shocked

Parrikar said that the Modi government’s move to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes left some chief ministers in shock. “They did not know how to react,” he quipped. Stating that honesty, according to him, is not best policy, the defence minister said that the honesty is about principle. “The policy may change but not principle.” He said that a person can be successful in politics despite being honest. “Though it takes some time for an honest man to excel in politics but with my experience I can say that he eventually achieves success,” he added.

Don’t understand word secular: Mansingh

Dancer and Padma Vibhushan Sonal Mansingh said that she did not understand word secular. “When I was invited to a function organised at Washington in memory of Swami Vivekanand, Atal Bihari Vajpayee asked me to go to attend the function but the then MHRD minister Arjun Singh did not give visa to my team. I had five year visa so I alone went there.

“However before going to the USA, I was invited to function held at the JNU wherein Shabana Azmi, Swami Agnivesh, CPM and CPI leaders were present. I was asked if I had become communal and that why am I going to the USA to attend the function. I told them that I don’t understand word secular and that I would go to functions where I would be called,” she said.