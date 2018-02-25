Aayam 2018 begins at SGSITS

Indore : Aayam 2018, the techno-cultural fest began Shri Govindram Seksaria Institute of Technology and Science (SGSITS) on Saturday.

Technical education director Dr Veerendra Kumar and SGSITS director Dr Rakesh Saxena along with directors and principals of various engineering colleges were present. They appreciated innovative thoughts presented by students.

Selected projects of different departments will be exhibited on Monday and Tuesday. A series of events including robo race, pharmacist health counseling, face painting, line follower, treasure hunt, quiz competition, crayon and craft, Ranbhoomi by NCC, Mr and Miss Aayam 2018, Rubaroo Storytelling and Halla Bol Nukkad Natak will be organised. The programme will conclude with a cultural programme on Tuesday.